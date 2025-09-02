Expand / Collapse search

'Terrible Traffic Tuesday' slows roadway for DC commuters after Labor Day weekend

Published  September 2, 2025 8:46am EDT
Traffic
'Terrible Traffic Tuesday' slows roadways for DC commuters

One of the most congested commuting days in the DC region is under after the holiday weekend.

The Brief

    • A perfect storm is bringing lots of traffic to the DC area on Tuesday.
    • Dubbed "Terrible Traffic Tuesday," the day after Labor Day is living up to its name.
    • If you're heading out on the road, be sure to leave early!

WASHINGTON - The holiday is officially over as one of the most congested commuting days in the Washington, D.C., region is underway.

What we know:

"Terrible Traffic Tuesday" is here as students head back to school, families head home from vacation and workers return to the office for a perfect traffic storm.

FOX 5 DC's Maureen Umeh was live on Interstate 495 Tuesday morning to assess the congestion, and it was a sea of brake lights!

The Beltway and other roadways were also backed up as the Tuesday after Labor Day typically brings a spike in congestion.

AAA has reported a 15% percent increase in traffic delays on this day alone.

Here are some of the biggest travel spots:

  • Interstate 270 from the Beltway to I-70
  • Interstate 66 from the Potomac to US 17
  • Interstate 395 from Springfield into the 3rd Street Tunnel
  • Interstate 295 from the Beltway to Downtown

And it's not just the roads; buses and trains are expected to be packed during peak hours on Tuesday as well.

What you can do:

Leave early, and expect delays!

Make sure to give yourself plenty of time, whether you're driving or taking public transit.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from AAA and reporting by FOX 5 DC.

