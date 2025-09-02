'Terrible Traffic Tuesday' slows roadway for DC commuters after Labor Day weekend
WASHINGTON - The holiday is officially over as one of the most congested commuting days in the Washington, D.C., region is underway.
What we know:
"Terrible Traffic Tuesday" is here as students head back to school, families head home from vacation and workers return to the office for a perfect traffic storm.
FOX 5 DC's Maureen Umeh was live on Interstate 495 Tuesday morning to assess the congestion, and it was a sea of brake lights!
The Beltway and other roadways were also backed up as the Tuesday after Labor Day typically brings a spike in congestion.
AAA has reported a 15% percent increase in traffic delays on this day alone.
Here are some of the biggest travel spots:
- Interstate 270 from the Beltway to I-70
- Interstate 66 from the Potomac to US 17
- Interstate 395 from Springfield into the 3rd Street Tunnel
- Interstate 295 from the Beltway to Downtown
And it's not just the roads; buses and trains are expected to be packed during peak hours on Tuesday as well.
What you can do:
Leave early, and expect delays!
Make sure to give yourself plenty of time, whether you're driving or taking public transit.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from AAA and reporting by FOX 5 DC.