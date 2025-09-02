'Terrible Traffic Tuesday' slows roadway for DC commuters after Labor Day weekend

The Brief A perfect storm is bringing lots of traffic to the DC area on Tuesday. Dubbed "Terrible Traffic Tuesday," the day after Labor Day is living up to its name. If you're heading out on the road, be sure to leave early!



The holiday is officially over as one of the most congested commuting days in the Washington, D.C., region is underway.

What we know:

"Terrible Traffic Tuesday" is here as students head back to school, families head home from vacation and workers return to the office for a perfect traffic storm.

FOX 5 DC's Maureen Umeh was live on Interstate 495 Tuesday morning to assess the congestion, and it was a sea of brake lights!

The Beltway and other roadways were also backed up as the Tuesday after Labor Day typically brings a spike in congestion.

AAA has reported a 15% percent increase in traffic delays on this day alone.

Here are some of the biggest travel spots:

Interstate 270 from the Beltway to I-70

Interstate 66 from the Potomac to US 17

Interstate 395 from Springfield into the 3rd Street Tunnel

Interstate 295 from the Beltway to Downtown

And it's not just the roads; buses and trains are expected to be packed during peak hours on Tuesday as well.

What you can do:

Leave early, and expect delays!

Make sure to give yourself plenty of time, whether you're driving or taking public transit.