Tennis bubble collapses in Leesburg during winter storm

A tennis bubble in Leesburg collapsed Sunday as the region was hit with snow and ice.

What we know:

The tennis bubble at Ida Lee Park in Leesburg collapsed around 2 p.m. on Sunday as snow and sleet continued to fall.

No one was inside the bubble when it collapsed, according to the Town of Leesburg.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation, but officials say it may be due to a tear in the plastic membrane allowing air to escape from the pressurized structure.

The backstory:

The tennis bubble was installed in 2022 over three outdoor tennis courts. There is another tennis bubble at Ida Lee Tennis Center, and staff is assessing the condition of that bubble.

What's next:

The bubble manufacturer has been contacted to work on a plan to fix the collapsed structure.

The Tennis Center will be closed on Monday. Changes to class schedules and court reservations will be communicated shortly.