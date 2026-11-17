Driver killed in overnight crash in Prince George’s County
SUITLAND, Md. - A man was killed early Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County, police said.
Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Brooks Drive in Suitland for a report of a collision.
An adult male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Southbound lanes of Pennsylvania Avenue at Brooks Drive were closed for several hours while officers investigated, reopening around 5:30 a.m.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has video of the collision to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department.
Driver killed in overnight crash in Prince George’s County
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George’s County Police Department.