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The Brief A man was killed early Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County. An adult male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Southbound lanes of Pennsylvania Avenue at Brooks Drive were closed for several hours.



A man was killed early Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County, police said.

Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Brooks Drive in Suitland for a report of a collision.

An adult male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Southbound lanes of Pennsylvania Avenue at Brooks Drive were closed for several hours while officers investigated, reopening around 5:30 a.m.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has video of the collision to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Driver killed in overnight crash in Prince George’s County