Temporary teacher arrested for slapping 8-year-old student at school in Woodbridge: police

A temporary teacher at a Prince William County elementary school was arrested and is facing charges after slapping an 8-year-old student in a classroom, police say.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident allegedly happened on April 1 at Frannie Fitzgerald Elementary in Woodbridge.

Officials say an 8-year-old male student became upset and spat on the temporary teacher who then smacked the boy in the face before exiting the classroom. Staff members reported the incident to school administration who notified authorities.

On April 8 authorities arrested 44-year-old Eman Mohammed Alkindi. Police say Alkindi faces assault and battery charges and was released on a court summons.

Advertisement

Alkindi's court date is pending at this time.