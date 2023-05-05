Teens rob Annapolis Mall kiosk, attack employees

Police say three teens stormed a kiosk at the Annapolis Mall Thursday, robbing the business of cash and assaulting two employees.

The robbery happened Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Authorities say the teens entered the mall through the JC Penny store and made their way directly to the Persian Imported kiosk.

One of the teens started to damage the store’s display then moved toward the register and pushed one of the employees away. The suspects then opened the register and stole an unspecified amount of cash.

Investigators say a second employee confronted the robbers but was assaulted and knocked to the ground.

The teens fled back through the JC Penny store and into an orange Toyota RAV4 sport utility vehicle.

All three were wearing dark clothing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.