Teenager stabbed at Union Station, injuries considered critical

Authorities say a teenage boy was stabbed at Union Station Friday evening, and his wounds are considered "potentially critical."

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo said the teen's injuries were severe enough that he had to be taken to the hospital.

Officers put up police tape in the food court where the stabbing reportedly happened, just before 4:40 p.m.

Amtrak officials told FOX 5 they are working with the Metropolitan Police Department to investigate the incident.

So far, it's unclear who stabbed the victim, and why.

