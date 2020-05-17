Teenager killed in shooting near Glen Burnie pool

article

Police in Anne Arundel County say an 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday night near a Glen Burnie pool.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:09 p.m. at the Elvaton Towne Pool near Adventura Court and Century Town Road.

The victim, 18-year-old Kyriq William-Anthony Devinshire of Glen Burnie, later died at a nearby hospital.

Witnesses told police that three masked black men wearing dark clothing opened fire on a group gathered near the pool. The suspects later fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (410) 222-4731.