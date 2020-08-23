Teenager killed after getting hit by two cars in Prince George's County

article

Police are investigating after a fatal crash Saturday night that killed a teenage pedestrian.

Officials say the teenager was struck by two vehicles around 9:45 p.m. Saturday on Indian Head Highway at Palmer Road.

Both drivers stayed on the scene and the teenager died several hours later.

Police say they're investigating why the teen, who they did not identify, was on the highway before being struck.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (301) 731-4422.