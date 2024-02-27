Teenage brothers sentenced to life in prison for gang-related Germantown murder

Brothers, Malik and Malachi Hney, were sentenced to life in prison Tuesday with all but 30 years suspended.

The murder stemmed from a feud between a Gaithersburg gang and a Germantown gang.

Malchi, 18, and his brother Malik, 17, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for the death of 20-year-old Taon Cline.

The fatal shooting happened back on April 22, 2022, on Gunners Branch Road in Germantown's Fox Chapel neighborhood.

Court documents reveal Malik posted a rap song on social media and the victim criticized it, which caused tension leading to an ongoing dispute.

Prosecutors believe that's why the Hney brothers went looking for Cline, and killed him when they found him.

There are two other juvenile suspects in this case; one of them has a trial coming up in May.



