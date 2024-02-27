Expand / Collapse search

Teenage brothers sentenced to life in prison for gang-related Germantown murder

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Brothers, Malik and Malachi Hney, were sentenced to life in prison Tuesday with all but 30 years suspended. 

The murder stemmed from a feud between a Gaithersburg gang and a Germantown gang. 

Malchi, 18, and his brother Malik, 17, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for the death of 20-year-old Taon Cline. 

The fatal shooting happened back on April 22, 2022, on Gunners Branch Road in Germantown's Fox Chapel neighborhood. 

Related

Family of Montgomery County shooting victim says defendant 'confessed' in outburst following guilty verdict
article

Family of Montgomery County shooting victim says defendant 'confessed' in outburst following guilty verdict

 

Court documents reveal Malik posted a rap song on social media and the victim criticized it, which caused tension leading to an ongoing dispute. 

Montgomery County brothers face life in prison for deadly shooting

Two teen brothers were found guilty for their roles in a 2022 deadly shooting. Malik Hennay and his brother were acquitted of murder, but they were still found guilty of conspiracy. Lili Zheng reports from outside a Montgomery County court.

Prosecutors believe that's why the Hney brothers went looking for Cline, and killed him when they found him. 

There are two other juvenile suspects in this case; one of them has a trial coming up in May. 


 