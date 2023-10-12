Expand / Collapse search

Teen wounded in shooting near DC recreation center; no suspects identified

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:43AM
News
FOX 5 DC

Teenage boy shot near Deanwood Rec Center in Northeast

A teenage boy was shot near the Deanwood Recreation Center in Northeast around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, and police say he is now in a hospital recovering.

WASHINGTON - Authorities in D.C. are investigating a shooting near a recreation center that left a teen wounded.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of 49th Street in the northeast near the Deanwood Recreation Center.

The boy was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

Investigators have no suspects or motives. The shooting remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 4

Teen wounded in shooting near DC recreation center; no suspects identified