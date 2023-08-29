Teen stabbed several times after multiple juveniles involved in fight in Rockville

A juvenile was taken to a Rockville hospital after he was stabbed when several juveniles met up for a fight Monday night.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 28, officers with the Rockville City Police Department responded to the 700 block of Rockville Pike for a report of an assault.

Following an investigation, police determined that several juveniles who knew each other gathered at the location and began fighting with each other, which resulted in one of the juveniles being stabbed several times.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.