Teen shot in alley near Eastern Senior High School in Northeast DC: police

A teenager was shot near Eastern Senior High School in Northeast, D.C.

D.C. police are on the scene of the shooting in the 1700 block of East Capital Street, Northeast. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports the teen was shot in an alley outside Eastern High School at around 9:40 a.m., not on school grounds.

No word on whether any students were involved. Authorities confirm the victim ran into Eastern HS for help after.

Police say the suspects are described as four Black men wearing dark colored puffy goose coats, armed with a handgun, and last seen traveling in a 2018 gray Nissan Rogue bearing DC registration; G C 5 7 2 1. One of the suspects dreads and has a light complexion.

The teen was conscious and breathing when transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.

This is a developing story that will be updated.