DC barricade shuts down several roads, suspect remains on building roof

D.C. police have set up a barricade after a suspect ran from officers in Northwest.

Police say they attempted to stop an individual for an investigation. The suspect took a bicycle and fled. Officers found the suspect a few blocks away in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest.

According to police, the suspect fled to the roof of a building in that block. Police declared a barricade. Several roads have been closed.

500 – 700 Blocks of H Street Northwest between 5th and 7th Street Northwest

800 Block 6th Street Northwest between I and H Street Northwest

