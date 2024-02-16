Teen shot at Glenmont Metro Station, gunman at large

A teenager was shot at the Glenmont Metro Station Friday afternoon, and now police are searching the area for the gunman.

A Metro Transit Police spokesperson told FOX 5 that they received a call at 4:15 p.m. reporting a shooting on the top level of the parking garage.

Once officers arrived, they found the young boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what the MTPD spokesperson called "non-life-threatening injuries."

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



