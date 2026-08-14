Teen sentenced for Blake High School parking lot shooting

The Brief Taric Wilson pleaded guilty to weapon possession earlier this week, in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of Blake High School. Wilson was sentenced to five years in prison, with all but 98 days of that sentence suspended. A second defendant, Djibia Gombo, is pending trial for assault charges stemming from the incident.



A Silver Spring teen was sentenced on Friday for weapons charges after his gun went off during a fight in the parking lot of a Montgomery County high school earlier this year.

What we know:

Taric Wilson, 18, was sentenced to five years in prison, with all but 98 days of that sentence suspended, the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office announced.

Wilson pleaded guilty earlier this week to possession of a firearm under the age of 21.

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The backstory:

The incident happened on April 29, at Blake High School. What started as an argument in the school's parking lot led to a fight involving several people.

During that fight, according to prosecutors, Wilson had a gun which went off, hitting him in the leg and foot.

Wilson was just 17 back when the fight happened, but the charge he pleaded guilty to earlier this week was an adult charge, officials said.

What's next:

A second suspect charged in connection with the fight, 19-year-old Djibia Gombo, is currently awaiting trial for assault and weapons charges, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

Gombo was not a student at Blake High School.