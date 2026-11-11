Teen pedestrian dies days after crash near Chantilly High School

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Chantilly High School Pedestrian Struck

The Brief A teen died nearly a week after being hit by a vehicle near Chantilly High School. The teen was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition after being hit while walking outside of a crosswalk. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, police said.



A teen died nearly a week after being struck by a vehicle near Chantilly High School, Fairfax County police said.

The teen was hit by a car on Wednesday, Nov. 4, around 3:12 p.m. in the 4200 block of Stringfellow Road. A 2016 Volkswagen was going north on Stringfellow Road when it hit the teen as they were trying to cross the road outside of a crosswalk, police said.

The teen was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The teen died on Nov. 10, according to police.

READ MORE | Teen pedestrian struck by vehicle near Chantilly High School

Police have not publicly identified the teen, and it's unclear if they were a student at Chantilly High School.

The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on the scene. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, though speed is under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Fairfax County police.