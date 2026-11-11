Teen pedestrian dies days after crash near Chantilly High School
Chantilly High School Pedestrian Struck
CHANTILLY, Va. - A teen died nearly a week after being struck by a vehicle near Chantilly High School, Fairfax County police said.
The teen was hit by a car on Wednesday, Nov. 4, around 3:12 p.m. in the 4200 block of Stringfellow Road. A 2016 Volkswagen was going north on Stringfellow Road when it hit the teen as they were trying to cross the road outside of a crosswalk, police said.
The teen was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The teen died on Nov. 10, according to police.
READ MORE | Teen pedestrian struck by vehicle near Chantilly High School
Police have not publicly identified the teen, and it's unclear if they were a student at Chantilly High School.
The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on the scene. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, though speed is under investigation, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Fairfax County police.
The Source: Information in this article is from Fairfax County police.