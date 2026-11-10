Fairfax County considers major changes to school start times

The Brief Fairfax County School Board members are considering changing school start times. The move aims to give middle school students more time to sleep without creating major disruptions for everyone else. Board members reviewed three proposals, each with different implications for families and student safety



Fairfax County School Board members are considering major changes to school start times. The decision could impact thousands of students and their families and could reshape everything from bus routes to after-school activities.

The big question is how to give middle school students more time to sleep without creating major disruptions for everyone else.

What we know:

During a Tuesday school board work session, members reviewed three options, each with different implications for families and student safety. Many members said the decision is not easy and will have ripple effects across the community.

"I don’t want the decision to be kicked down the road farther than the timeline in the presentation," said Fairfax County School Board member Ilryong Moon.

"We have to be students first. It has to be what is best for the students, which is not necessarily going to be what’s most convenient for the adults that are in their lives, whether that would be their parents or their teaching staff," said Fairfax County School Board member Dr. Ricardy Anderson.

Currently, Fairfax County middle schools start at 7:30 a.m., earlier than sleep experts recommend for adolescents.

One proposal would push that start time to 9:20 a.m., but some elementary school students would start as early as 7 a.m. That option would cost nearly $1.7 million annually in new bus drivers.

Another proposal would shift all school start times 30 minutes later at no additional projected cost.

The third proposal would leave schedules unchanged.

"We don’t necessarily need to stay with 30 minutes or this other option; it can be adjusted to 10 minutes or 20 minutes, as long as the whole system moves one way or the other. There’s no additional cost of that," said Fairfax County Schools Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid.

New data shows as many as 19,000 students could be impacted by limited morning daylight under the elementary-first plan.

Any changes would require coordinating bus routes, staffing and after-school activities. With thousands of students potentially traveling to school before daylight, the district is also exploring additional safety measures, including reflective gear, better lighting at bus stops and increased adult supervision.

What's next:

Community input will be a big part of the decision. The district is planning to send out another survey in November to hear directly from parents and staff.

The school board is expected to vote in December. District-wide changes would go into effect for the 2027-28 school year.