Teen seriously injured after Oxon Hill shooting in Prince George's County
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PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A teenage boy was hospitalized after an early Friday shooting in Prince George’s County, police said.
What we know:
Prince George’s County police said officers responded to the 5400 block of Livingston Terrace around 12:05 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a teenage male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The teen was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Investigation underway
Police said no suspect information is currently available.
The shooting remains an active and ongoing investigation.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Prince George’s County Police Department.