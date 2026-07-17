Teen seriously injured after Oxon Hill shooting in Prince George's County

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The Brief Prince George’s County police are investigating an early morning shooting in Oxon Hill. A teenage boy was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said no suspect information is currently available.



A teenage boy was hospitalized after an early Friday shooting in Prince George’s County, police said.

What we know:

Prince George’s County police said officers responded to the 5400 block of Livingston Terrace around 12:05 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigation underway

Police said no suspect information is currently available.

The shooting remains an active and ongoing investigation.