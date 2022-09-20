18-year-old hacker blamed for Uber breach

A teen hacker allegedly breached Uber's systems last week by posing as someone from their IT team.

The company said Friday they are investigating a complete compromise of some of their most sensitive data, allegedly by an 18-year-old, Gizmodo reported.

The hacker allegedly found an employee’s password through text message, and was able to gain access. They uncovered private company information, including financial data and internal messages, and even posted screenshots of their findings.

Uber said they were "currently responding to a cybersecurity incident" and were "in touch with law enforcement."

The company suffered a ransomware attack back in 2016, when sensitive information of 57 million users was compromised. Two executives were reportedly fired after that incident and Uber paid $100,000 to the hackers.

