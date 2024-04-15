Teen girl killed in shooting in Southeast DC

A teen girl was shot and killed Sunday night in Southwest D.C., police say.

Around 10:48 p.m. Sunday night, D.C. police officers were patrolling in the area around the 2400 block of Elvans Rd SE when they heard gunshots.

Officers found a teenage girl with gunshot wound injuries inside of an apartment building. She died at the scene, police say.

It's unknown if she was the intended target.

Police are on the lookout for a silver SUV with a black top, last seen on Stanton Road and Sheridan Road SE.

The investigation is ongoing.