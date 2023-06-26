Teen girl, boy shot during birthday party at Germantown park: police

Authorities say a teen girl and boy were shot while attending a birthday party at a park in Montgomery County.

The shooting happened Sunday around 6:30 p.m. at Clearspring Local Park on Scenery Drive in Germantown.

Police say the victims, both 15-year-olds, were at the birthday party when they were approached by a male who shot them both before fleeing in a vehicle.

Both teens were taken to nearby hospitals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-929-2748.