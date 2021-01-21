Expand / Collapse search

Teen dead after shooting in DC, police say

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Southeast
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A teenage boy was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. Thursday evening. 

Police say the shooting initially happened in the 1300 block of Congress St. SE. 

The teen was later found dead inside a vehicle in the 1100 block Congress St. SE at around 7:16 p.m., according to police. 

Police say they are looking for a heavyset black male who was last seen fleeing the scene. 