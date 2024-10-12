Teen charged as adult for 2 two armed carjackings in Northwest: police

A D.C. teen has been arrested and charged as an adult for two armed carjackings in Northwest.

According to police, 17-year-old Jordan Grice of Northwest has been charged as an adult under Title 16, pursuant to DC Superior Court custody, with two counts of armed carjacking.



Officers responded to the 1700 block of 10th Street, Northwest, for reports of a carjacking on Friday, August 16, 2024, around11:00 p.m. According to police, the victim was ordered out of their car at gunpoint. Two suspects then jumped into the victim’s car and drove off.



Officers responded to the 1100 block of 6th Street, Northwest, for reports of a carjacking on Saturday, August 17, 2024, around1:00 a.m. According to the victims, they had firearms pointed at them and two suspects jumped into the victim’s car and drove off.