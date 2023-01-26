Teen arrested in connection with series of DC carjackings including Christmas morning attack: cops

Authorities have arrested a 15-year-old boy they say was involved in a series of carjackings and other crimes that happened over the holiday season in the District, including a Christmas morning attack during which a driver was pepper sprayed.

Officials say the Christmas morning carjacking happened around 12 a.m. on December 25 of last year when several suspects, including the 15-year-old, approached a person who was sitting in their car in the 1000 block of Florida Avenue. Officers say they entered the vehicle; pepper sprayed the victim, and then forced them out of the car before driving off.

Investigators say the teen was next involved in an armed carjacking on December 28 in the 1900 block of 16th Street and an unarmed carjacking on December 29 in the 1900 block of 13th Street.

On New Year’s Eve, police say the teen was involved in two armed carjackings – one in the 1800 block of 17th Street and another in the 1200 block of U Street. In both instances, the victims were assaulted, police say.

On New Year’s Day, investigators say the teen was involved in stealing a car in the 1200 block of V Street.

Officers also say the teen is connected with an attempted carjacking in the 2100 block of 13th Street on January 3 and a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Minnesota Avenue on January 4.

Officials ay the teen was arrested Wednesday and faces charges in each of the offenses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.