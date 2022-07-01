Teen arrested for attempted murder of Montgomery County officer mistakenly released from custody

One of the three teenagers arrested for robbery and attempted murder after shooting at a Montgomery County Police Department cruiser in Bethesda was mistakenly released from custody, officials confirm.

Officers say they were investigating the report of a burglary when a vehicle sped off toward the Chevy Chase area on Thursday.

Police say as they were following the vehicle, shots were fired from it that struck their patrol car. The fleeing vehicle crashed near Interstate 495 and Connecticut Avenue.

Three 16-year-olds were arrested in connection to the incident.

The suspect who was mistakenly released from custody appeared for his first appearance hearing on Thursday where the decision was that he would be held without bond. The suspect was mistakenly released after a processing error at 3:48 p.m.

After it was determined that the suspect was released in error, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was issued an arrest warrant at 11:43 p.m. and the individual was arrested at a residence in D.C. around 1 a.m. on Friday.

The suspect is currently being held at a D.C. facility. County authorities are working to coordinate the individual’s transfer back to Montgomery County.

As a result of this situation, the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation will conduct a full internal investigation into the matter.