Authorities arrested a 17-year-old from D.C. they say was armed when he and another suspect attempted to rob a business earlier this year in the District.

The teen was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of attempted armed robbery after investigators say he brandished a handgun and demanded money from a person in the business on January 15 in the 100 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

Teen arrested after trying to rob DC business at gunpoint; second suspect sought: police (DC Police)

Police say the alleged gunman and the second suspect fled after the victim refused to hand over any cash.

Officers say images of the second suspect were captured by a surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's text tip line at 50411. A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case.