Teen arrested, 3 others on the run after flash mob robbery at CityCenterDC

A 17-year-old was arrested, and three suspects are on the run after a business in the District near 11th and H Street, Northwest was robbed in broad daylight.

Police say around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, four suspects abruptly walked into Arc’Teryx located in CityCenterDC and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Officials say once inside Arc’Teryx, one of the suspects held their waistband as if they had a weapon while the other suspects grabbed what they could before leaving.

"No weapon was found," Commander Duncan Bedlion said. "But they did try to intimidate people in the area, people inside the store, and then they suddenly gathered everything they could grab and then fled the area in the car."

Bedlion said when the suspects left, officers were able to locate the vehicle they were in and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle kept going.

"However, just a short distance away in the 700 block of K Street Northwest there was an accident involving that same suspect vehicle and the four occupants," Bedlion said. "All four of them bailed from the vehicle. They ran from it and one was stopped and arrested, a 17-year-old male."

Police believe the vehicle, in this case, could be connected to the one from another flash mob robbery that happened Monday on M Street Northwest in Georgetown.

"Detectives are actively investigating these cases. They’re working together throughout the city, they’re working with our regional partners." Bedlion said.

Officers were able to recover most of the items that were stolen from Arc’Teryx Wednesday.