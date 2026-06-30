Teen allegedly hits off-duty officer, crashes into Maryland home

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The Brief A 15-year-old driver is in custody after allegedly striking an off-duty police officer’s vehicle and subsequently crashing into a residential home in Montgomery County. Authorities confirmed that two other occupants who were inside the vehicle fled the scene on foot immediately after the house crash and remain at large. The off-duty officer involved in the initial collision did not require transport to a hospital, according to police.



A 15-year-old driver is in custody after allegedly striking an off-duty police officer’s vehicle and subsequently crashing into a residential home in Montgomery County.

What we know:

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), Fourth District officers responded to the 12800 block of Bushey Drive following reports of a vehicle colliding with a house.

Preliminary investigations reveal the incident began earlier when the teenage driver was allegedly involved in an initial collision with an off-duty police officer. Rather than stopping, the 15-year-old sped away from the scene, police say. The brief flight ended when the driver lost control and crashed directly into a nearby home.

Authorities confirmed that two other occupants who were inside the vehicle fled the scene on foot immediately after the house crash and remain at large.

The off-duty officer involved in the initial collision did not require transport to a hospital, according to police.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services remained on the scene for several hours working to safely extract the vehicle from the structure.

What we don't know:

The incident remains under investigation.