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Teen allegedly hits off-duty officer, crashes into Maryland home

By
FOX 5 DC
Maryland Crime
Published June 30, 2026 5:49 PM EDT
Published June 30, 2026 5:49 PM EDT
article

Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Department of Police.

The Brief

    • A 15-year-old driver is in custody after allegedly striking an off-duty police officer’s vehicle and subsequently crashing into a residential home in Montgomery County.
    • Authorities confirmed that two other occupants who were inside the vehicle fled the scene on foot immediately after the house crash and remain at large.
    • The off-duty officer involved in the initial collision did not require transport to a hospital, according to police. 

SILVER SPRING, MD. - A 15-year-old driver is in custody after allegedly striking an off-duty police officer’s vehicle and subsequently crashing into a residential home in Montgomery County.

What we know:

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), Fourth District officers responded to the 12800 block of Bushey Drive following reports of a vehicle colliding with a house.

Preliminary investigations reveal the incident began earlier when the teenage driver was allegedly involved in an initial collision with an off-duty police officer. Rather than stopping, the 15-year-old sped away from the scene, police say. The brief flight ended when the driver lost control and crashed directly into a nearby home.

Authorities confirmed that two other occupants who were inside the vehicle fled the scene on foot immediately after the house crash and remain at large.

The off-duty officer involved in the initial collision did not require transport to a hospital, according to police. 

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services remained on the scene for several hours working to safely extract the vehicle from the structure.

What we don't know:

The incident remains under investigation.

The Source: Information from the Montgomery County Department of Police. 

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