Teen allegedly hits off-duty officer, crashes into Maryland home
SILVER SPRING, MD. - A 15-year-old driver is in custody after allegedly striking an off-duty police officer’s vehicle and subsequently crashing into a residential home in Montgomery County.
What we know:
According to the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), Fourth District officers responded to the 12800 block of Bushey Drive following reports of a vehicle colliding with a house.
Preliminary investigations reveal the incident began earlier when the teenage driver was allegedly involved in an initial collision with an off-duty police officer. Rather than stopping, the 15-year-old sped away from the scene, police say. The brief flight ended when the driver lost control and crashed directly into a nearby home.
Authorities confirmed that two other occupants who were inside the vehicle fled the scene on foot immediately after the house crash and remain at large.
The off-duty officer involved in the initial collision did not require transport to a hospital, according to police.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services remained on the scene for several hours working to safely extract the vehicle from the structure.
What we don't know:
The incident remains under investigation.
The Source: Information from the Montgomery County Department of Police.