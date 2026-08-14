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Man in critical condition after being struck by MARC train in Montgomery County

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Published August 14, 2026 11:49 AM EDT
Published August 14, 2026 11:49 AM EDT
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The Brief

    • Man struck by MARC train.
    • Incident reported on Mt. Ephraim Road.
    • Man airlifted to area hospital.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a MARC train Friday morning in Montgomery County.

The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 22000 block of Mt. Ephraim Road in the Dickerson area. Authorities said the man was airlifted to an area hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Department of Police.

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