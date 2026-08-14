Man in critical condition after being struck by MARC train in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a MARC train Friday morning in Montgomery County.
The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 22000 block of Mt. Ephraim Road in the Dickerson area. Authorities said the man was airlifted to an area hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Department of Police.