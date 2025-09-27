'Tears of happiness': Virginia man wins $3 million in lottery scratch-off ticket at Food Lion

article

The Brief A Leesburg man won a $3 million top prize with a Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket. The winner chose a one-time cash option of $1.5 million before taxes.



A Leesburg resident hit it big by winning $3 million with a Virginia Lottery 50X the Money scratch-off ticket.

What we know:

The winning ticket was purchased at the Food Lion on South King Street. This is the first top prize claimed in the game, leaving two more unclaimed.

The winner opted for the $1.5 million cash option instead of the full prize over 30 years. Lottery officials said he may use the money to start a business.

The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,142,400. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.03.

Virginia Lottery's impact on education

Why you should care:

Virginia Lottery profits are directed to K-12 education. Loudoun County received over $28.8 million in funds last fiscal year.

In Fiscal Year 2025, the Virginia Lottery raised more than $901 million for K-12 education, contributing about 10 percent of the state's total school budget.

What we don't know:

The identity of the winner is undisclosed due to Virginia law allowing anonymity for large prizes.