Team Tiger King bus in DC seeking pardon from President Trump for star Joe Exotic

Team Tiger King is in Washington, D.C. Wednesday with Joe Exotic's freedom on the line.

The Netflix series follows 57-year-old Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- otherwise known as Joe Exotic -- in his exploits as a zookeeper, country musician, aspiring politician and arch-rival of fellow big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin.

Maldonado-Passage was handed a 22-year prison sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot to kill Baskin.

The star's legal team hopes to grab President Trump's attention with their D.C. visit and deliver their message asking for a pardon.

On Wednesday, the bus of Exotic's legal team was parked outside of the Trump Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue. On the side of the bus, a message read, "President Trump Please Pardon Joe Exotic."