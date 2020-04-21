Teacher runs solo marathon with socially distanced supporters after Boston Marathon postponement

Lacey Way had qualified and had intended to participate in the Boston Marathon. When the prestigious running event, originally slated for April 20, was postponed due to COVID-19, Way found that she still had plenty of supporters cheering her on at home.

In a heartfelt video, Way can be seen finishing a makeshift marathon, crossing a finish line that’s adorned with balloons as friends cheer her on.



According to Jen Skeel, a friend and the person who shared the video, the April 19 at-home marathon was organized by Way’s husband after the Boston event was postponed.

The current Boston Marathon has been postponed to September 14, although some health officials are uncertain if any major events will take place throughout the remainder of 2020. Washington state’s stay-at-home order is set to expire on April 30 and Massachusetts’ stay-home advisory has been extended until May 4.



RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

Across the country, people have been finding inventive ways to celebrate events and stay in shape.

People have been celebrating birthdays while still abiding by social distancing guidelines, and various gyms and athletic organizations have been offering virtual classes to members and the general public.