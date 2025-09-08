Taylor Swift's new album will have midnight release at these Target stores in DC area
Attention Swifties! If you want to be one of the first to get your hands on Taylor's newest music, prepare to get in line.
What we know:
Target is planning a midnight release for Taylor Swift's new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," when it drops next month.
Five hundred select stores across the country will stay open past midnight on Friday, October 3, to sell three Target-exclusive CD editions of the album.
Here's where you can grab your copy in the Washington, D.C., area:
Maryland
- Crofton: 2384 Brandermill Boulevard in Gambrills
- Frederick: 5437 Urbana Pike in Frederick
- Lexington Park: 45155 First Colony Way in California
- Rockville: 5700 Bou Avenue in Rockville
- Timonium: 9901 York Road in Cockeysville
Virginia
- Alexandria: 3101 Richmond Highway in Alexandria
- Falls Church: 6100 Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church
- Gainesville: 13301 Gateway Center Drive in Gainesville
- Leesburg: 1200 Edwards Ferry Road in Leesburg
- Merrifield: 2905 District Avenue South in Fairfax
- Reston: 12197 Sunset Hills Road in Reston
The backstory:
Taylor Swift unveiled her 12th studio album titled "The Life of a Showgirl" while guest starring on "New Heights," a podcast hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.
"The Life of a Showgirl" will feature 12 tracks, including one featuring Sabrina Carpenter, and is set to drop on October 3.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the "New Heights" podcast, Taylor Swift Instagram and Target.