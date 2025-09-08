Taylor Swift's new album will have midnight release at these Target stores in DC area

article

Attention Swifties! If you want to be one of the first to get your hands on Taylor's newest music, prepare to get in line.

What we know:

Target is planning a midnight release for Taylor Swift's new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," when it drops next month.

Five hundred select stores across the country will stay open past midnight on Friday, October 3, to sell three Target-exclusive CD editions of the album.

Here's where you can grab your copy in the Washington, D.C., area:

Maryland

Crofton: 2384 Brandermill Boulevard in Gambrills

Frederick: 5437 Urbana Pike in Frederick

Lexington Park: 45155 First Colony Way in California

Rockville: 5700 Bou Avenue in Rockville

Timonium: 9901 York Road in Cockeysville

Virginia

Alexandria: 3101 Richmond Highway in Alexandria

Falls Church: 6100 Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church

Gainesville: 13301 Gateway Center Drive in Gainesville

Leesburg: 1200 Edwards Ferry Road in Leesburg

Merrifield: 2905 District Avenue South in Fairfax

Reston: 12197 Sunset Hills Road in Reston

The backstory:

Taylor Swift unveiled her 12th studio album titled "The Life of a Showgirl" while guest starring on "New Heights," a podcast hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.

"The Life of a Showgirl" will feature 12 tracks, including one featuring Sabrina Carpenter, and is set to drop on October 3.