Taylor Swift says 'Eras Tour' is officially ending in December

It’s the end of an era for Taylor Swift.

While playing her 100th show in Liverpool, England, the entertainer announced that "The Eras Tour" will officially end in December.

Swift’s record-breaking world tour began in March 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and has since hit multiple cities across the U.S. and around the world – becoming the first tour in history to surpass $1 billion in revenue and the highest-grossing tour of all time, according to Forbes.

Here’s what to know about the end of ‘The Eras Tour’:

‘The Eras Tour’ end date

Swift, 34, made the announcement on Thursday night to the concert crowd before singing "All Too Well."

"A lot of you are like, 'How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?'" Swift can be heard saying in fan footage . "The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I've acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December."

"That feels so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so fun for us," Swift added.

Remaining Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ North American dates

Oct. 18, 2024: Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

Oct. 19, 2024: Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

Oct. 20, 2024: Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

Oct. 25, 2024: New Orleans, Caesars Superdome

Oct. 26, 2024: New Orleans, Caesars Superdome

Oct. 27, 2024: New Orleans, Caesars Superdome

Nov. 1, 2024: Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 2, 2024: Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 3, 2024: Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 14, 2024: Toronto, Rogers Centre

Nov. 15, 2024: Toronto, Rogers Centre

Nov. 16, 2024: Toronto, Rogers Centre

Nov. 21, 2024: Toronto, Rogers Centre

Nov. 22, 2024: Toronto, Rogers Centre

Nov. 23, 2024: Toronto, Rogers Centre

Dec. 6, 2024: Vancouver, BC Place

Dec. 7, 2024: Vancouver, BC Place

Dec. 8, 2024: Vancouver, BC Place

