Tax debt letter circulating around Prince William County is not legit, officials say

Prince William County officials are warning residents of a scam letter making its rounds and want everyone to be aware it is not legit.

Citizens have reported receiving a scam distraint warrant letter from the "Tax Processing Unit."

Prince William County Tax Administration says anyone who receives this letter should know that they did not send it and residents should disregard it.

Click here to view an example of the scam letter that residents are receiving.

To report being targeted by a scam involving the U.S. Mail, you can contact the Postal Inspection Service Office by calling 1-877-876-2455 or visiting www.uspis.gov to report the suspected fraud online.