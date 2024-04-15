The best food deals and freebies on Tax Day 2024

Paying taxes can feel like a tedious chore, but fear not! Tax Day brings with it an opportunity to savor some mouthwatering food deals.

Whether you've already tackled your taxes and are looking to treat yourself with your refund or could use a bit of comfort after owing money this year, there's something for everyone among these delectable discounts.

Here are some of the offers available this year to make Tax Day a little sweeter.

Arby’s

Arby’s is offering free sandwiches to rewards members on Tax Day as part of its Free Sandwich Month promotion.

Throughout April, members receive a weekly offer for a complimentary sandwich of their choice, redeemable online or through the Arby’s app with any purchase.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

On April 15 , use the code 10OFF40 to get $10 off of a $40 purchase

California Pizza Kitchen

On April 15, California Pizza Kitchen rewards members can enjoy a $10 discount on any $40 order for dine-in or takeout. This offer is applicable at most company-owned locations, excluding those in Hawaii.

Dave & Buster's

Purchase any adult food item priced at $11.99 or higher and receive a complimentary kids meal along with a $5 Power Card. Additionally, from April 15 to 28, customers can enjoy 50% off all food by signing up for the D&B Rewards program.

Grubhub

Grubhub customers can enjoy $15 off delivery orders totaling over $25 on Tax Day. Simply use the code TAXBREAK on qualifying orders to secure the deal, available to the first 1,000 diners.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme revealed on Friday that customers can buy one Original Glazed or Assorted dozen in-store and receive a second Original Glazed dozen for the price of sales tax in their state. The cost of the second dozen will vary based on the state's sales tax rate.

Round Table Pizza

On Tax Day, participating Round Table Pizza locations are offering a 15% discount on orders totaling $40 or more.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.