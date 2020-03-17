Target to close at 9 PM, reserve hour for vulnerable guests amid COVID-19 outbreak

article

Target announced Tuesday that it will limit store hours and set specific hours to more vulnerable guests amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the press release, the store will reduce hours and close all stores by 9 p.m. daily.

"This will help us as we replenish and deeply clean our stores for our guests. And it builds on measures we shared earlier this month, including enhanced cleaning and more staffing for in-demand services that support social distancing, like Order Pickup and Drive Up," Target CEO Brian Cornell said in the release. "We’ll also reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns."

Target will also fast-track the shipping and restocking of products that are in high demand, including food, medicine and other essentials.

The store will also continue to maintain limits on high-demand items.

Other stores such as Walmart and Lund's & Byerly's have made similar changes.