Target reveals its Black Friday deals, which will last a full week

Target has released its deals for Black Friday, with sales on popular items available for a week this Thanksgiving.

The Minneapolis-based retailer's Black Friday deals are available Nov. 19-Nov. 25, and include up to 50% off tech, video games and popular toys, and up to 40% off other items.

Here are some of Target's top deals, per a press release from the company:

Up to 50% off tech from brands like Beats, JBL and Google

Up to 50% off video games for Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation and video game accessories

PS5 bundle with free Spider-Man 2 game included ($70 value)

$449.99 Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle, plus receive a $75 Target gift card ($185 value)

$449.99 Xbox Series X, plus receive a $75 Target gift card ($125 value)

$249.99 Meta Quest 2, plus receive a $50 Target gift card ($100 value)

Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with free Super Smash Bros Ultimate game included ($60 value)

Nintendo Switch Lite Isabelle’s Aloha Edition bundle with free Animal Crossing: New Horizons digital download included ($59 value)

$29.99 top Nintendo Switch video games including Mario Strikers Battle League and Kirby’s Return to Dreamland

$79.99 Apple AirPods 2nd generation (save $50)

$299.99 70-inch Westinghouse Roku TV (save $220)

$179.99 50-inch Google TV (save $100)

Buy one, get one 50% off select toy brands including Fisher-Price, FAO Schwarz and Marvel

30% off fleece, sweaters, denim, tees and more for the family starting at $5

40% off matching family sleepwear, outerwear, boots and cold weather accessories starting at $5 (Thursday through Saturday only)

Up to 45% off floorcare from brands like brands Shark and iRobot

Up to 40% off small appliances from brands like KitchenAid, Keurig, Ninja and Nespresso

Buy two, get one free on books, movies and music

25% off beauty gift sets

$49 annual Shipt membership via Target Circle (Nov. 22-Dec. 4 only)

Target says it plans to launch even more deals from Nov. 23-26, as well as a two-day Cyber Monday event from Nov. 26-27 that will feature new, exclusive deals online and on Target's app. Meanwhile, Target touts its Holiday Price Match Guarantee that's available now through Dec. 24.

Target stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day, but most plan to reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24.