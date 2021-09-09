Takoma Park crossing guard celebrates 50 years on the job

Making sure the children of Takoma Park get to school safely is top priority for Doris Rodgers. So much so, that she has spent every morning and afternoon for the last 50 years making sure of it!

Doris is a crossing guard at the corner of Philadelphia Avenue and Maple Avenue where school children from Takoma Park and Piney Branch Elementary Schools cross every day.

Doris says she looks forward to her job and loves seeing the children in the neighborhoods around her post grow up over the years.

She does her job – and does it well! She’s made it to work for each day of these last 50 years – with a smile – and with no time off for sick days!

Takoma Park Mayor Kate Stewart declared Thursday 'Doris Rodgers Day' in honor of her hard work. Congratulations Doris!