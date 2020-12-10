Takoma Park cop charged with sexually abusing a minor
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Takoma Park police officer is facing charges after he allegedly sexually abused a minor in her Montgomery County home.
READ MORE: Montgomery County driving instructor inappropriately touched 2 female students, cops say
Montgomery County police charged 42-year-old Eric Mueller of Gaithersburg with sex abuse of a minor, and with fourth-degree sex offense.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The incident occurred on Nov. 22, according to investigators, and warrant for Mueller’s arrest was issued on Dec. 3.
READ MORE: Maryland man assaulted woman working at Leesburg apartment complex, cops say
Police believe the incident is isolated, and they do not think Mueller had any other alleged victims.
Advertisement