Takoma Park cop charged with sexually abusing a minor

A Takoma Park police officer is facing charges after he allegedly sexually abused a minor in her Montgomery County home.

Montgomery County police charged 42-year-old Eric Mueller of Gaithersburg with sex abuse of a minor, and with fourth-degree sex offense.

The incident occurred on Nov. 22, according to investigators, and warrant for Mueller’s arrest was issued on Dec. 3.

Police believe the incident is isolated, and they do not think Mueller had any other alleged victims.

