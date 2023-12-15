'Take Care of Maya' case: Hospital demands new trial citing juror's note with alleged Nazi symbols

A judge is expected to weigh in Friday on multiple motions filed by Johns Hopkins All Children’s attorneys that call for a mistrial in the Maya Kowalski case.

In November, a jury awarded the Kowalski family more than $260 million in damages after finding that JHAC had falsely imprisoned Maya, fraudulently billed her family, caused them severe emotional distress, and that social worker Catherine Bedy had battered Maya, and Dr. Sally Smith medically neglected her.

Attorneys for the hospital have since filed several motions alleging juror misconduct and bias.

Their most recent motion, filed just last week, accuses a juror of being prejudiced against Johns Hopkins and their witness, Dr. Smith.

The defense team says the juror used a Nazi symbol in his notes when referring to Smith. Johns Hopkins attorneys say he spelled her name with sharply shaped S's like those used by the Nazi SS.

The Nazi SS was the paramilitary group that served Nazi party leader Adolf Hitler.

"Printing the first letter of Dr. Smith's first and last name in this manner makes clear Juror No. 1's bias and prejudice against Dr. Smith (and thus Defendant), equating Dr. Smith with a notorious Nazi organization," wrote the JHAC legal team.

According to the motion, the juror only wrote his S's in this manner when spelling Sally Smith’s name.

In their response, the Kowalskis’ attorneys call the accusation an "inflammatory" and "desperate" attempt to tarnish the name of a juror, who they say did nothing wrong.

"Defendant’s intent to discredit Juror No. 1, above all else, is clear," writes Kowalski attorney Gregory Anderson. "Before suggesting that Juror No. 1 had such an intent to use Nazi symbolism, and implying that Juror No. 1 was a neo-Nazi or white supremacist based upon his use of such Nazi symbolism, the Defendant developed no evidence, ignored the manifest weight of the other writings of Juror No. 1 suggesting no such intent, and opted for the most heinous explanation of the stylized S’s in Juror No. 1’s note."

Maya Kowalski sits in a Sarasota County courtroom.

In his rebuttal, Anderson provides more than two dozen examples from the same juror's notes where he writes Smith's name without the stylized, sharp S's.

An earlier motion from the defense accuses the same juror of sharing information during the trial with his wife, who they say then posted her opinions on the case on social media.

According to JHAC attorneys, the verdict reveals "potentially harmful" and therefore "presumptively prejudicial" juror misconduct arising out of improper communications and contacts between Juror No. 1 and his wife. The defense also accuses the juror’s wife of feeding him information the jury was not allowed to hear during the trial.

Maya Kowalski in the hospital.

Anderson told Fox News Digital that he believes the most recent motion is "completely and utterly inappropriate."

"I think they're grasping at straws. They've been going through their various arguments … for a new trial and try to attack a juror," Anderson said. "It's all tied together with their desire for a do-over, and…I don't want this to turn into a hoary cliché, but they just don't get it. And they still don't get it. They just don't understand that the jury, in fact, the country, has rejected their conduct."

Friday morning’s mistrial hearing begins at 8:30 a.m.