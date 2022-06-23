Taekwondo instructor arrested, charged with raping child in Alexandria

article

A Taekwondo instructor has been arrested in Alexandria for allegedly raping a child.

Authorities charged 29-year-old Trulynd Hall with rape Thursday after an investigation by the Alexandria Police Department's Special Victims Unit. Hall is accused of raping a victim who is under 13 years old.

While investigators have not uncovered evidence of inappropriate contact with other children, Hall instructed Taekwondo classes and was possibly involved with other youth programs throughout the Northern Virginia area.

Police are asking if anyone has information related to this incident and/or if there is information leading to any other possible past inappropriate encounters with him to please contact APD Detective Jennifer Kay by phone at 703.746.6263.

Tips can be anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.