Symphony of Lights crew member extra cheerful after Christmas proposal

James Leppi had something big to be cheerful about while working hard in the cold on Christmas night to help people enjoy Symphony of Lights at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

He got engaged on Christmas Eve.

With the help of his 11-month-old son Oliver, Leppi proposed to his girlfriend Jennifer Robbins.

She said yes.

"She was crying. Her mom was crying. Her dad was really happy. It was really really amazing," said Leppi.

Leppi has worked at the annual Howard County light display for three years and even attended when he was younger.

"It's a great Christmas tradition for me. It's a good time setting the lights ups. Not always a good time taking them down when it's so cold," said Leppi.

He took FOX 5 on a tour for the drive-thru display Wednesday night.Symphony of Lights has been running in Columbia for 26 years.

The light display involves 300,000 lights and hosts nearly 1,000 cars per night.

The lights run nightly through January 1.