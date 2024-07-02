Swim lessons throughout the DMV for children and adults

During this sizzling heat wave, there is no better way to cool down than a nice swim. For those that do not know how to swim, no need to fret, there are plenty of local places to start your swim lessons.

Here are multiple locations across the DMV where kids and adults can learn how to swim.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Washington is a very accessible place holding swim lessons, with multiple locations across the DMV. Stop by Anthony Bowen located in Alexandria, Bethesda, Silver Spring, Reston, and Arlington to sign up for your swim lessons.

For those of you in D.C., checkout the Department of Parks and Recreation pools for adult or family swim lessons. Adult lessons are offered at all levels, while family lessons can come as just children or select family members. Residents must bring an I.D.

In Maryland, PG Pool hosts swim lessons. They host group and private lessons for all ages starting at three-years-old. Maryland is also home to Swim Labs in Montogomery County. Swim Labs hosts three variations of lessons: private swim lessons, semi-private swim lessons, and group swim lessons. The group swim lessons come in two groups: beginner and intermediate.

Along with the YMCA's located in Virginia, there is British Swim School. These classes are taught at multiple locations across the DMV, with locations in Falls Church, Burke, and Fairfax. Classes range from children older than three-years-old to adults.

Sign up for your swim lessons and enjoy your summer in the cool water.

