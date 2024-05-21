Swim in Baltimore's Inner Harbor? Yes, says group hosting summer swim event

Baltimore's Inner Harbor is safe to swim in according to a non-profit group that advocates for the city’s famous port.

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore is hosting Harbor Splash 2024 this summer. They say they have worked for over a decade with the goal of making the harbor swimmable and fishable.

The group says it has "invested over $1 billion in sewer upgrades, passed critical legislation, and conducted extensive water monitoring" during that time. It is also responsible for Mr. Trash Wheel, a semiautonomous trash interceptor, that collects debris from the harbor.

Waterfront Partnership says these efforts have reduced sanitary sewer overflows and help remove over 450 tons of litter from the water each year.

Baltimore, Maryland Inner Harbor skyline. (Photo by: Robert Knopes/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The group says the Baltimore Harbor now meets the Maryland beach standard for swimming. "During the swim season, Waterfront Partnership samples the Inner Harbor daily (M-F) using the same methods used for testing swimming beaches in Maryland. Results consistently show the Harbor meeting the swimming standard during dry weather," the group said on its website. "As with other activities, swimming in an open body of water requires a personal assessment of risks and benefits. Following the beach swimming standard can greatly reduce but never eliminate risk. Waterfront Partnership recommends that swimming only take place during scheduled events at designated locations."

The Harbor Splash 2024 event will be held on June 23 at 9 a.m. in Baltimore’s Fells Point neighborhood. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will be participating in the event.

Find more information and a sign-up list to get a notification when registration opens online.

The Anacostia River Splash is also scheduled for this summer. The event is currently planned for June 29. "Contingent on water quality results the week prior, participants will be able to swim briefly in the river off the Kingman Island Dock next to the Benning Road Bridge during a designated time slot," the group said on its website. Several events to swim in the Anacostia were scheduled for last year but were all postponed.