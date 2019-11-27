Swastika found at Montgomery County middle school

A swastika was found at a Montgomery County middle school for the third time in six months.

A letter went home to parents at Silver Creek Middle School in Kensington saying a swastika was found drawn in pencil on a desk Monday.

The principal says the school is working to learn who drew it.

Swastikas were found in the boys bathroom at Silver Creek twice in two weeks in May.

In the letter that went home to parents after the latest incident, Principal Traci Townsend wrote that the school has taken numerous steps to build an inclusive community with students participating “in a whole school lesson that provided a historical perspective about the meaning of the swastika“ last year.

Swastikas were also found at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School earlier this month.

One week ago, D.C. Police were called to investigate at Wilson High School in Northwest after anti-Jewish vandalism was found in the boy’s bathroom.

We don’t know exactly what was found, but the principal says it’s a broader problem, telling parents there are investigations underway “in the school and surrounding neighborhood” after hate symbols and speech were discovered.

