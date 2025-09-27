SUV crashes into Montgomery County home, nine people displaced

article

The Brief An SUV crashed into a home in the 200 block of University Boulevard East, causing structural damage. Nine people, including six adults and three children, were displaced by the incident. No serious injuries were reported at the scene.



A two-car collision in Silver Spring ended with an SUV crashing into the side of a house, leaving a gaping hole in the brick structure and displacing a family of nine, according to police.

Photos from the scene show a dark-colored SUV embedded in the side of a red brick house, with yellow caution tape marking off the damaged area. The crash team, which included multiple fire and rescue units, responded to the scene, but no serious injuries were reported.

What we know:

The crash occurred in the 200 block of University Boulevard East, near East Indian Spring Drive. A two-car collision resulted in an SUV leaving the roadway and crashing directly into the home. The force of the impact caused significant structural damage, and a large portion of the wall was knocked out.

In total, nine people were displaced from the home, including six adults and three children. While no serious injuries were reported, fire and rescue units were on the scene to assist.