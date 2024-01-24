Suspicious package reported on west side of U.S. Capitol building

Officers are on the scene of a suspicious package on the west side of the U.S. Capitol building.

No word on any injuries or the number of people involved in this incident.

Please stay clear of the area while our officers investigate.

Officials say Pennsylvania Avenue NW between First and Third Streets NW along with First Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Maryland Avenue SW are shutdown due to the investigation.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 for updates and new information.