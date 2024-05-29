Suspicious backpack prompts street closures near DC Superior Court

An investigation into a suspicious backpack closed streets around the D.C. Superior Court building on Wednesday.

Police say the bag was found in the area of the courthouse in downtown D.C. sometime during the morning hours.

D.C. Police cordoned off some streets around the complex with crime scene tape. The 500 and 600 blocks of Indiana Avenue and the 500 block of D Street were closed to traffic around 7 a.m.

The D.C. Police department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit was on the scene.

The all clear was given around 8:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.