Suspension lifted: Suitland High School's football team cleared to play after probe into post-game incident

The remainder of the games scheduled for Suitland High School's varsity football team were suspended and in limbo earlier this week.

But FOX 5 has confirmed the Suitland Rams' suspension has been lifted after an emergency meeting was held Thursday afternoon.

SUITLAND, MD - NOV 20: The 11-0 Suitland High Rams practice days before their Regional Championship game, at the Berkshire Neighborhood Park where the team is practicing because the field has lights unlike their high school field, November 20, 2013.

A source familiar with the situation told FOX 5 that Prince George's County Public Schools Coordinating Supervisor of Interscholastic Athletics Shirley Diggs was among the administrators involved in the decision.

The school district launched an investigation into an alleged incident involving the Suitland football team and a Bladensburg High School coach.

